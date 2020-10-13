Virginia officials, agencies calls for extension on voter registration deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia officials and agencies have called on Governor Northam for an extension on the state’s voter registration deadline after a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax says he has officially called for the state’s registration deadline to be extended.

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.



We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

The Virginia State Conference (VSC) of the NAACP has also asked Gov. Northam to extend the registration deadline for 72 hours.

“In an election season where over 1 million Virginians have cast their vote, it is imperative that all eligible voters have the ability to register, change their address and registered voters can check their voting status,” the VSC said in a statement.

Crews have been working since Tuesday morning to fix the issue.

