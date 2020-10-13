Virginia officials, agencies calls for extension on voter registration deadline
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia officials and agencies have called on Governor Northam for an extension on the state’s voter registration deadline after a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax says he has officially called for the state’s registration deadline to be extended.
The Virginia State Conference (VSC) of the NAACP has also asked Gov. Northam to extend the registration deadline for 72 hours.
“In an election season where over 1 million Virginians have cast their vote, it is imperative that all eligible voters have the ability to register, change their address and registered voters can check their voting status,” the VSC said in a statement.
Crews have been working since Tuesday morning to fix the issue.
