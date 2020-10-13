Voter registration system down across Virginia for a few hours

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A cut fiber optic cable caused some major headaches around the Commonwealth of Virginia, Tuesday October 13th.

The cut cable shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system on the last day voters can register to vote before election day.

The state Department of Elections said the damage affected the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. With the system down, voter registration was at a standstill at local registrar’s offices.

“Anyone trying to register online, anyone trying to apply for an absentee application online, or check their voter status online, yes the system is down for that. That also means it’s down for us on this side of this so unfortunately we aren’t able to input data or check someone’s registration status until the system is back up,” Mark Finks, General Registrar, Director of Elections for the City of Harrisonburg, said.

Finks said this has happen before.

“In the past when the system had gone down on a deadline like this, there had been talk of extending the deadline. I can’t really say if the department of elections or the governor will do that,” Finks said.

Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference that, per Virginia code, he cannot extend the voter registration deadline, but can ask for a court order.

Meanwhile, any paper or mail registrations received or post marked by October 13th could still be entered at a later date.

Finks said voter registration has been slower in the city than in past presidential years.

“Primarily I would say because the student body has been kind of on and off campus. I think there’s a lot of students that, in a normal election year when we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, would’ve registered to vote here in the city,” Finks said.

He said, until the system shut down, they did see an uptick in registrations over the last few days.

As of the afternoon on October 13th, the system is back working and Finks said they had seen steady groups of people coming in.

Finks wants to remind voters that early in-person voting is still taking place at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5p.m., and the last two Saturdays of the month 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The deadline to get an absentee ballot by mail is October 23rd.

