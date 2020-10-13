VSP investigating fatal Augusta Co. crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 81 that killed a South Carolina man last week.

VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 233 of the interstate around 2:10 p.m. Friday, October 9. A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer had gone off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side, went into a ditch, and overturned.

The driver, 51-year-old Paul D. Torbicki of Myrtle Beach, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.