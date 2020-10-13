Advertisement

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, YMCA, Office on Youth host “Bike It”

It doesn't matter if you know how to ride a bike or not, all children are welcome.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Waynesboro YMCA and the Office on Youth to host “Bike it,” a program teaching children how to ride their bikes safely.

The program teaches a number of ways to safely ride their bikes with confidence. From adjusting helmets and bike safety checks to signaling and braking, children are taught the ins and outs of their bikes.

Every class involves social distancing, is outside and everyone is required to wear a mask.

The bikes were purchased through the national Safe Routes to School grant. The grant provides safe ways for students to get to and from school.

Susan Lendermon is the Safe Routes to School coordinator for Waynesboro. She said the program is for everyone, whether they know how to ride a bike or not.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get kids outside and connect them with the natural world. They are inside on their screens all the time, so getting them out and enjoying biking and watching a child who’s never biked before is just so rewarding,” Lendermon said.

Bike It is held on Tuesdays at the Waynesboro YMCA. Lendermon said if the weather permits, they will continue the program into November.

More information on Bike It can be found here.

