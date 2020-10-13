Waynesboro Police Department reports shots fired on Tiffany Drive

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department responded to alleged shots fired on Tiffany Drive on Tuesday.

Officials say that the shots were fired in the area of Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro. Officers determined that no one was injured and no property damage occurred.

The shooting is currently under investigation. WHSV is awaiting more details.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-332-2017.

