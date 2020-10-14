Advertisement

CAA announces unique schedule format for basketball season

The Colonial Athletic Association announced a unique conference schedule format for the upcoming 2020-2021 college basketball season Wednesday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Athletic Association announced a unique conference-schedule format for the upcoming 2020-2021 college basketball season Wednesday.

Teams will play the same opponent on back-to-back days, mainly Saturdays and Sundays. The exception will be when teams play their travel partner. The CAA released the following statement:

"The Colonial Athletic Association announced its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 season. The schedules will once again include 18 games, but the format has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

In lieu of a traditional, home-and-home round robin schedule, teams will play against the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays. The only exception will come when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends, each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create a day off in between contests.

The schedules mirror one another, with the men’s and women’s teams each facing the same opponent at opposite venues.

The CAA basketball regular-season will tip off on Friday, Jan. 1, and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 28. Games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could be made up at various alternate dates.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in the planning process associated with conducting a men’s and women’s basketball season during the 2020-21 academic year,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “There are a number of protocols and challenges that still need to be met to make sure that games can be conducted in a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are excited about the possibility of having our student-athletes back on the court.”

A tie-breaking format and broadcast schedule will be announced in the next several weeks.

The NCAA recently announced that Wednesday, Nov. 25, will serve as the first date of competition for the basketball season."

JMU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season

January 2 - at Towson

January 4 - vs. Towson

January 9 - at UNCW

January 10 - at UNCW

January 16 - vs. Elon

January 17 - vs. Elon

January 23 - at Northeastern

January 24 - at Northeastern

January 30 - vs. Charleston

January 31 - vs. Charleston

February 6 - at William & Mary

February 7 - at William & Mary

February 13 - vs. Hofstra

February 14 - vs. Hofstra

February 20 - at Delaware

February 21 - at Delaware

February 27 - vs. Drexel

February 28 - vs. Drexel

JMU Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule - 2020-2021 Season

January 1 - vs. Towson

January 3 - at Towson

January 9 - vs. UNCW

January 10 - vs. UNCW

January 16 - at Elon

January 17 - at Elon

January 23 - vs. Northeastern

January 24 - vs. Northeastern

January 30 - at Charleston

January 31 - at Charleston

February 6 - vs. William & Mary

February 7 - vs. William & Mary

February 13 - at Hofstra

February 14 - at Hofstra

February 20 - vs. Delaware

February 21 - vs. Delaware

February 27 - at Drexel

February 28 - at Drexel

