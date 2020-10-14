Deadline for voter registration in Virginia extended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WHSV) - The voter registration deadline has been extended after a court hearing Wednesday morning.

This comes after the registration portal experienced an outage due to a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester.

The deadline has been extended to Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted the news on Wednesday morning.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Judge says he will GRANT our request to extend voter registration deadline until 11:59pm on Thursday, October 15. Register to vote now!! — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) October 14, 2020

