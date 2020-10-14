Advertisement

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.

The company already bans ads about vaccine “hoaxes,” such as the false idea that vaccinations cause autism. The latest policy expands the ban to ads that discourage vaccines for any reason.

But Facebook also said Tuesday that ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” — including a COVID-19 vaccine — will still be allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label on who is funding them.

And unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will also still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements.

The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. Last year, it said it would begin hiding groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations from the search function of its site.

Since the pandemic began, the company has tightened its rules around COVID-related misinformation. For instance, it promotes articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called “Get The Facts.” It also bans what it deems “dangerous” misinformation about the virus and has removed posts by President Donald Trump under this policy.

Some experts were skeptical about the move.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David A. Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

__

Associated Press Writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fla. teen’s face slashed in random attack while walking home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

Police searching for unknown suspect who slashed Fla. teen in face

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if there’s video of the suspect.

National

FBI agent reveals details about monthslong investigation into Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Prosecutors say the 13 suspects were reportedly angry at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over their coronavirus shutdowns.

National

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

Latest News

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

Warm until a front at the end of the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. TUESDAY: Clear and cool tonight. A chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Some spots in the Valley stay right around 40. No frost is expected. WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves overhead. Warm for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful warm fall day. A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday night but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Some high clouds build in overnight ahead of the next front. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: high temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, around 60 likely. Breezy with showers behind a front. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations) Scattered showers for the morning and at least the early afternoon. Timing will depend on how fast the front moves in. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

Relief checks coming to Staunton residents impacted by August flooding

Updated: 5 hours ago
Checks are going out this week to more than 50 homeowners and renters in Staunton impacted by the August flash flood. Damages ranged from personal items lost in flooded basements to collapsed foundations. The people of Staunton donated $123,500 to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund established by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, to help their neighbors. Community Foundation President and CEO Dan Layman feels good about the community support. “Considering that the community also supported a flood relief fund for area businesses,” said Layman. The checks are anywhere from $500-$5,000 going to 54 different residents around town. Layman says he expected calls from those living close to downtown where the damage was visible. “But in hindsight, given the topography of Staunton and knowing that water has to flow downhill it was understandable that the damage was much more widespread,” stated Layman. According to Layman, one of the lessons learned in this is the importance of having the right partners so you can bring relief quickly to the community. In this case, that meant partnering with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission. “They have the experience in working with residents who have experienced these types of things,” said Layman. That means the Community Foundation can focus on what it’s good at, “Which is fundraising and shepherding those resources.” Layman says the flooding and ongoing health crisis has laid bare how fragile the support systems are and the need to improve them. “So that we can be much more resilient when we have a future crisis whether it be a flood or something more sustained like a pandemic,” said Layman. The Staunton Flood Relief Fund will remain open for donations and help any residents who may need it. DISTRIBUTIONS TO BE MADE FROM STAUNTON FLOOD RELIEF FUND October 7, 2020, Staunton, Virginia – Following the flash floods that occurred in the city of Staunton this summer, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge established its Staunton Flood Relief Fund to accept donations and bring some much-needed relief to residents dealing with the flooding aftermath at home. The Foundation partnered with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, whose staff collected detailed damage reports from residents. “Having a partner experienced with these matters made all the difference in the world,” shared Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation. As a result of this work, the Foundation identified 54 residents in need of various levels of support. Damages ranged from the loss of personal items stored in basements to the loss of all major mechanical systems and the collapse of foundations. Foundation staff made the final decisions regarding how to allocate $123,500 between these residents and transferred the balance of its Flood Relief Fund to the Planning District Commission, which will begin mailing relief checks to residents next week. The Staunton Flood Relief Fund will provide for an average of $2,287 per household. For perspective, the national average expense for homeowners recovering from water damage is $2,929, as reported by Home Advisor. “We’re so grateful to our donors for understanding the crushing weight that an unexpected expense like this can have on a home,” shared Layman. While individual relief checks ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be mailed next week, the Foundation expects additional gifts to arrive for its Flood Relief Fund over the next couple of weeks. Those funds will most likely be used to assist the families who sustained the highest and costliest damage. To donate to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund, please visit cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund. About the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge:By inspiring philanthropy and the creation of charitable funds, the Foundation is able to respond to needs in the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson through the distribution of grants, scholarships, and awards. Please visit www.cfcbr.org to learn more about how we connect our community to opportunities for meaningful change in the region.

News

Town of Bridgewater to host an alternate trick-or-treat event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The town of Bridgewater is offering a trick-or-treat in the park event as an alternative to the normal trick-or-treating.

News

Town of Bridgewater to host an alternate trick-or-treat event

Updated: 5 hours ago
The town of Bridgewater is offering a trick-or-treat in the park event as an alternative to the normal trick-or-treating. The town’s Oakdale Park will host the event Oct. 31. “We will have 18 different groups ranging from local businesses to Bridgewater College athletic teams setting up around the track for trick or treating,” town council member Travis Bowman said. “The town will also be sponsoring a decorate your own pumpkin station in the shelters.” The town is doing this to encourage safety during the pandemic. “Oakdale Park allows us the space to keep safely distanced,” Bowman said. “Our volunteers and organizations will be wearing face coverings.” Bridgewater town council also passed an amend to extend their tower site lease agreement with T-Mobile for another 30 years at Tuesday’s meeting.