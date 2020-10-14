Brothers Craft Brewing to host Fall Coffee Fest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Brothers Craft Brewing Co. is celebrating the change of the seasons this weekend with its 6th annual Fall Coffee Fest.

Taproom manager Josh Harold says Brothers always tries to support other businesses in the area, and the event this Saturday, Oct. 17, will involve partnerships with local coffee and food vendors, but will be scaled down compared to years past because of the coronavirus.

“This pandemic has been hard on all local businesses, and so it’s great for us to bring in some partners with the food, and the coffee, and the musicians and help everybody out to get a little bit of normalcy but in a COVID friendly way,” Harold said.

He says this year’s event will happen mainly outside, starting at 10 a.m, with breakfast from Mr. J’s, and live music at noon by local artists Delaplane and Tre. Charles.

Later in the day, The Grill Sergeant’s Smoke Pit will be cooking lunch and dinner until 8 p.m, and the taproom will serve beer infused with coffee beans from Merge Coffee Company and Broad Porch Coffee Company.

“Instead of having them on site this year selling their coffee as we typically would, in order to keep their event staff safe and our overall event staff low to help with space and social distancing safety, we’ll be selling their coffee across the bar,” Harold said.

According to Harold, Brothers Craft Brewing has adapted this event to make sure everyone’s safety is the top priority, but they’re looking forward to spending time with members of the community to finish out its outdoor event season.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.