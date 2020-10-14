First Alert Forecast: Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

(WHSV) - Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp.

THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening.

A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker.

Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon.

Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.

