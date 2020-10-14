Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Local

Local infectious disease doctor says lost of taste or smell is one the main differences between COVID and the flu

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“COVID-19 compared to other viral illnesses, more prominently some people lose their sensation of taste and or smell and that appears to be more distinct with COVID-19 than any other virus,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease expert at Augusta Health.

Local

Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee seeking city input on Greenway Plan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
BPAC is asking all residents to provide their input with an online survey and at the Staunton City Council Meeting on October 22.

Latest News

News

Local churches adapt for online service

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Local churches have had to adapt their services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Virginia State Police respond to two-vehicle crash following alleged pursuit

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Wednesday following an alleged pursuit.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

State

Virginians will vote on 2 proposed constitutional amendments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
As Virginians head to the polls, they will vote on two proposed constitutional amendments.

Local

JMU schedules virtual commencement for December grads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Wednesday, James Madison University announced the college will host a virtual commencement in December for the Class of 2020.