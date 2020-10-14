Harrisonburg city council decides to keep gathering limit at 50

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg city council chose to keep the gathering limit on events in the city at 50 people.

The council was presented with a revised ordinance on the city’s gathering limit, which expired Tuesday night.

After discussion, the council decided to continue the original ordinance of a cap of 50 people, instead of the new proposal of 250.

They did choose to add that the ordinance will exempt government properties.

Harrisonburg mayor Deanna Reed says she thinks its too soon to relax the restrictions.

“For me, I’m a little hesitant about increasing the number because I feel like we are coming down and we need to stay that way," Reed said.

They say they will address the number again in the coming weeks.

