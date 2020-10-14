JMU schedules virtual commencement for December grads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison University announced the college will host a virtual commencement in December for the Class of 2020.

The virtual ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

“While we would prefer to celebrate with you in person, based on the priority of health and safety of all those involved in the commencement ceremony and the governor’s current restrictions on large gatherings, we believe that this is a necessary and responsible decision,” President Jonathan R. Alger wrote in a letter to the December graduates.

According to a release from the university, graduates will receive a commencement gift. JMU hopes to hold an in-person ceremony for all 2020 graduates “should circumstances allow it.”

