Local infectious disease doctor says lost of taste or smell is one the main differences between COVID and the flu

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Medical experts are warning the possibility of a “twindemic,” with flu season on the way. Symptoms of the flu, COVID-19, or just seasonal allergies can be extremely similar but there are a few differences.

“COVID-19 compared to other viral illnesses, more prominently some people lose their sensation of taste and or smell and that appears to be more distinct with COVID-19 than any other virus,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease expert at Augusta Health.

Even though not all cases of COVID involve a loss of taste or smell, the symptom is one of the main differences between fall sicknesses.

Dr. Baroco said the Shenandoah Valley is seeing a slow rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“If you are worried that you have symptoms and you’re worried ‘Do I have the flu? Do I have COVID-19?’ I’d be worried that you could potentially have COVID-19 and it would be important to get tested, so we can help prevent the spread,” Dr. Baroco explained.

Medical experts note that this year, it is so important to get a flu shot for fear of battling both COVID and the flu at the same time.

For those concerned about healthcare settings and whether it is safe to get a flu shot, Dr. Baroco said medical facilities are practicing more precautions, than ever before.

