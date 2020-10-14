Advertisement

Local infectious disease doctor says lost of taste or smell is one the main differences between COVID and the flu

Health department stresses importance of flu shot
Health department stresses importance of flu shot
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Medical experts are warning the possibility of a “twindemic,” with flu season on the way. Symptoms of the flu, COVID-19, or just seasonal allergies can be extremely similar but there are a few differences.

“COVID-19 compared to other viral illnesses, more prominently some people lose their sensation of taste and or smell and that appears to be more distinct with COVID-19 than any other virus,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease expert at Augusta Health.

Even though not all cases of COVID involve a loss of taste or smell, the symptom is one of the main differences between fall sicknesses.

Dr. Baroco said the Shenandoah Valley is seeing a slow rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“If you are worried that you have symptoms and you’re worried ‘Do I have the flu? Do I have COVID-19?’ I’d be worried that you could potentially have COVID-19 and it would be important to get tested, so we can help prevent the spread,” Dr. Baroco explained.

Medical experts note that this year, it is so important to get a flu shot for fear of battling both COVID and the flu at the same time.

For those concerned about healthcare settings and whether it is safe to get a flu shot, Dr. Baroco said medical facilities are practicing more precautions, than ever before.

For more information on the differences between fall illnesses, click here.

