New committee aims to better Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Golf Course

Gypsy Hill Golf Club in Staunton
Gypsy Hill Golf Club in Staunton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A new committee in Staunton aims to take the city’s 100-year old golf course in the right direction.

The Gypsy Hill Golf Course Citizen Advisory Committee met for the first time virtually Tuesday night. It’s made up of some city staff, but mostly golfers young and old.

Tuesday night, the committee discussed new golf carts, updating the fee structure, attracting players, and having more tournaments.

“I think it’s important to have a golf course that your average person can afford to go and play,” said golfer and committee member Wanda Stevens. “It’s always been a sport that was known to be for the elite, and most people couldn’t afford to play, and I think it’s real important that as a city you provide that avenue for just about anyone who’s interested.”

The committee is expected to make its recommendation to the city in March.

