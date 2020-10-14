Relief checks coming to Staunton residents impacted by August flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Checks are going out this week to more than 50 homeowners and renters in Staunton impacted by the August flash flood. Damages ranged from personal items lost in flooded basements to collapsed foundations.

The people of Staunton donated $123,500 to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund established by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, to help their neighbors. Community Foundation President and CEO Dan Layman feels good about the community support.

“Considering that the community also supported a flood relief fund for area businesses,” said Layman.

The checks are anywhere from $500-$5,000 going to 54 different residents around town. Layman says he expected calls from those living close to downtown where the damage was visible.

“But in hindsight, given the topography of Staunton and knowing that water has to flow downhill it was understandable that the damage was much more widespread,” stated Layman.

According to Layman, one of the lessons learned in this is the importance of having the right partners so you can bring relief quickly to the community. In this case, that meant partnering with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

“They have the experience in working with residents who have experienced these types of things,” said Layman. That means the Community Foundation can focus on what it’s good at, “Which is fundraising and shepherding those resources.”

Layman says the flooding and ongoing health crisis has laid bare how fragile the support systems are and the need to improve them.

“So that we can be much more resilient when we have a future crisis whether it be a flood or something more sustained like a pandemic,” said Layman.

The Staunton Flood Relief Fund will remain open for donations and help any residents who may need it.

Following the flash floods that occurred in the city of Staunton this summer, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge established its Staunton Flood Relief Fund to accept donations and bring some much-needed relief to residents dealing with the flooding aftermath at home.

The Foundation partnered with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, whose staff collected detailed damage reports from residents. “Having a partner experienced with these matters made all the difference in the world,” shared Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

As a result of this work, the Foundation identified 54 residents in need of various levels of support. Damages ranged from the loss of personal items stored in basements to the loss of all major mechanical systems and the collapse of foundations.

Foundation staff made the final decisions regarding how to allocate $123,500 between these residents and transferred the balance of its Flood Relief Fund to the Planning District Commission, which will begin mailing relief checks to residents next week.

The Staunton Flood Relief Fund will provide for an average of $2,287 per household. For perspective, the national average expense for homeowners recovering from water damage is $2,929, as reported by Home Advisor. "We're so grateful to our donors for understanding the crushing weight that an unexpected expense like this can have on a home," shared Layman.

While individual relief checks ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be mailed next week, the Foundation expects additional gifts to arrive for its Flood Relief Fund over the next couple of weeks. Those funds will most likely be used to assist the families who sustained the highest and costliest damage.

To donate to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund, please visit cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund.

About the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge:By inspiring philanthropy and the creation of charitable funds, the Foundation is able to respond to needs in the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson through the distribution of grants, scholarships, and awards.

