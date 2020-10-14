Rockingham County man arrested after pursuit into Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Rockingham County man was arrested Wednesday morning in Augusta County after leading police on a chase.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had put out a be on the lookout around 2:30 a.m. for 22-year-old Austin Davis, who was driving a Toyota 4Runner.

Davis was wanted on 17 outstanding charges.

After his vehicle was spotted, Davis had led Rockingham County deputies on a chase into Weyers Cave in the area of Oakland Farm Road, where he got out and ran away into a cornfield.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis around 9:45 Wednesday morning, and he was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

