Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee seeking city input on Greenway Plan

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is seeking city input on their Greenway Plan. The committee expects to present the plan for consideration to Staunton City Council and then receive comments from the public.

The plan was drafted earlier this year and can be found here. The draft details how four different paths will provide safe opportunities for residents and visitors to walk and bike through city limits.

It includes a breakdown of starting points and directions for four potential greenways. The central starting for all trails would be around the Wharf parking lot.

Sara Hollberg is the chair of the committee. She said the greenway plan is a great way for people to see major destinations in the city.

“In the long run we would have an even better place for people to walk and enjoy the city and get their exercise, and it would be a good thing for visitors as well. It is also a part of transportation,” said Hollberg.

Ben Brewer also serves on the committee and said the greenways are needed now, more than ever.

“With the pandemic coming through and more people working from home and wanting to get away from their homes in a safe socially distant way, I think it has only driven home more how useful it is and important it is for a city to have these kind of recreational opportunities,” Brewer said.

BPAC is asking all residents to provide their input with this online survey and at the Staunton City Council Meeting on October 22.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.