Town of Bridgewater to host an alternate trick-or-treat event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater is offering a trick-or-treat in the park event as an alternative to the normal trick-or-treating.

The town’s Oakdale Park will host the event Oct. 31.

“We will have 18 different groups ranging from local businesses to Bridgewater College athletic teams setting up around the track for trick or treating,” town council member Travis Bowman said. “The town will also be sponsoring a decorate your own pumpkin station in the shelters.”

The town is doing this to encourage safety during the pandemic.

“Oakdale Park allows us the space to keep safely distanced,” Bowman said. “Our volunteers and organizations will be wearing face coverings.”

Bridgewater town council also passed an amend to extend their tower site lease agreement with T-Mobile for another 30 years at Tuesday’s meeting.

