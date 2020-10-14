Two hospitalized from single-vehicle crash near Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Police officials responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash with an injury on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Katie Shifflett said officers responded to the area of Thornrose Avenue/116 Regimental Rd. near the football field in Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 8:15 p..m.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was located a short distance away from the vehicle and was transported to Augsuta Health for medical treatment.

Charges are pending against the driver for DUI, possession of a schedule I/II substance, driving on a suspended license and reckless disregard for human life as a result of DUI offense.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Waynesboro, remains hospitalized. The passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was also injured and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

