VHSL School of the Week: Buffalo Gap

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Buffalo Gap High School, athletics are truly a part of the local community.

“A lot of times you’ll see schools and stuff where they don’t travel as well anymore" said Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove. "Their hometown fans don’t go to this place or that place. We have a great following and tremendous community support for everything that we do.”

Buffalo Gap has proven to be competitive in most sports in the Shenandoah District, including football. The Bison have made the playoffs six consecutive seasons and are now preparing for the 2021 spring season under second-year head coach Brad Wygant. Buffalo Gap went 6-5 overall and made the Region 2B playoffs in his first season on the job in 2019.

“He has great vision," said Grove, when discussing Wygant. “He brings that with him everywhere. I don’t think I have met anyone with more of a positive energy.”

While the football team has experienced success, so to has the softball program at Buffalo Gap. The Bison have averaged a 15-6 overall record over the last four seasons while regularly competing in a region that features some of the best teams in the state.

“Softball has been great out here for several years," said Grive. "They’re always knocking on the door to take the next step.”

A change is coming for softball, football, and all other sports at Buffalo Gap. The Bison have been approved by the VHSL to move down from Class 2 and Region 2B to Class 1 and Region 1B starting in the 2021-2022 school year.

“We feel it will put us in a region or the state demographic that’s more fitting to us," said Grove. "It’ll be us competing against schools that are more our size.”

