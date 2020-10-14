Virginia State Police respond to two-vehicle crash following alleged pursuit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Wednesday following an alleged pursuit.

At 3:59 p.m. officials responded to an incident at Little Calf Pasture and Henry Rowe Lane, where a Nissan collided with a Ford Flex, which caused the SUV to overturn.

One driver involved has been flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to officials. The crash remains under investigation.

