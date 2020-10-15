23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

MOOREFIELD, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Currently, Tractor Supply Company has activated hotspots at 23 of its 28 locations in West Virginia. The hotspots offer speeds of up to 6 to 50 megabytes per second.

Participating stores are located in Beckley, Belle, Berkeley Springs, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charles Town, Clarksburg, Elkins, Follansbee, Hurricane, Lavalette, Logan, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Ripley, Romney, Summersville, Weston and Wheeling.

Upgrades are still pending at locations in Glen Dale, Keyser, Kingwood, Ronceverte and Spencer.

The broadband service will be provided during business hours. Those who wish to use the service should park in a participating parking lot, search their device for available Wi-Fi networks and accept the user agreement.

“This is a true act of good corporate citizenship,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “Broadband access is crucial for keeping pace in this ever-changing world. Tractor Supply’s actions will help many West Virginians who in the short term lack access to high-speed internet to excel in school, receive medical care and conduct business.”

Morrisey urges anyone using public Wi-Fi to exercise precautions. Users should avoid accessing bank records or conducting financial transactions. Users should also avoid clicking unfamiliar links.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.