Advertisement

23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

(WKYT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOREFIELD, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Currently, Tractor Supply Company has activated hotspots at 23 of its 28 locations in West Virginia. The hotspots offer speeds of up to 6 to 50 megabytes per second.

Participating stores are located in Beckley, Belle, Berkeley Springs, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charles Town, Clarksburg, Elkins, Follansbee, Hurricane, Lavalette, Logan, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Ripley, Romney, Summersville, Weston and Wheeling.

Upgrades are still pending at locations in Glen Dale, Keyser, Kingwood, Ronceverte and Spencer.

The broadband service will be provided during business hours. Those who wish to use the service should park in a participating parking lot, search their device for available Wi-Fi networks and accept the user agreement.

“This is a true act of good corporate citizenship,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “Broadband access is crucial for keeping pace in this ever-changing world. Tractor Supply’s actions will help many West Virginians who in the short term lack access to high-speed internet to excel in school, receive medical care and conduct business.”

Morrisey urges anyone using public Wi-Fi to exercise precautions. Users should avoid accessing bank records or conducting financial transactions. Users should also avoid clicking unfamiliar links.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Local

Staunton City Schools celebrate Farm to School month by providing local produce for families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Curbside pick-up for the SCS nutrition program occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students are eligible, regardless of income.

Local

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment.

Latest News

Local

Former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner hosts Freedom Relief Ride XII

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Former Harley-Davidson dealership owner, Bob Ladd is hosting Freedom Relief Ride XII, this weekend.

Local

JMU graduation moves online, impacting local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
James Madison University announced Wednesday that graduation for the class of 2020 will be moved online and scheduled for Dec. 19. Local restaurants expect to feel the hit.

Local

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
A 19-year-old UVA student is dealing with devastating news after battling cancer twice already. Noelle Kuhoric learned weeks ago, during her second year at UVA, that her cancer is back for a third time.

Local

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of package, mail larceny

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says there have been numerous reports of package and mail larcenies throughout the county.

Local

Texas man sentenced on cyberstalking, making interstate threats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Adrian Raul O’Dell, 20, was charged in October 2019 and arrested the following month at his Texas home.

State

Virginia lawmakers reach compromised deal on state budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's two-year budget.