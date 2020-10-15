Fall foliage update: October 15

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The high elevations of West Virginia have seen their peak colors. Lower elevations between 2,000′-3,000′ are still turning and many more ridges will be full of color this week.

Gusty winds and a few days of rain have taken down many leaves across the mountains. This will still be a good area to hit up this weekend because of so many elevation changes, you’ll still see plenty of good color along Tucker county, through Pocahontas and into Pendleton county. This weekend and early next week will be your last chance to see really good color around the Blackwater Falls State Park area and Snowshoe. Peak was October 12-15 here but there is still some nice areas and good color to see.

Recommended drive: you can make a loop from the Canaan Valley by taking Rt. 32 north to Blackwater Falls state park, continue to Thomas and turn on 219 west. There’s an overlook called Fred Long Centennial Park that has an amazing view. At the split take Rt 72 to Hambleton/Hendricks and then you’ll run back to Rt. 32.

Highland county has also reached peak, while it will be pretty this weekend the wind and rain will mute some of the colors as well as take down many leaves.

𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 𝗢𝗡 𝗔 𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗣

𝘛𝘈𝘉𝘓𝘌 𝘙𝘖𝘊𝘒 - 𝘊𝘈𝘕𝘈𝘈𝘕 𝘝𝘈𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘠, 𝘞𝘌𝘚𝘛 𝘝𝘐𝘙𝘎𝘐𝘕𝘐𝘈



After a 1.2 mile hike though the Canaan Backcountry, Table Rock offers a breathtaking 200 degree, unobstructed panorama view of the Allegheny Mountains. @StormHour pic.twitter.com/bKdScZSQno — Larry W. Brown (@larrywbrown) October 15, 2020

Pendleton county is looking fantastic right now with high to peak color. The Seneca Rocks area and the Germany Valley overlook is looking spectacular. There’s also the hike to High Knob Fire tower that will give a great view from Shenandoah Mountain. The color will continue to change at Lost River State park in Hardy county near Mathias and this will be even better into next week.

North fork mountain is really starting to show some great color, likely peaking late next week. Corridor-H or Rt 48 is still very green. This is always a beautiful drive but still has quite a ways to go with the color change.

The highest elevations of Skyline drive and the Blue ridge parkway are starting to show better color. This will be nice (but chilly) to see this weekend but peak will likely be the end of next week. I expect to see some quick color change in the next 5-7 days.

I have several reports from the Crabtree Falls and Wintergreen areas on the Blue Ridge Parkway that the color is really starting to increase. As well as some high spots on the Massanutten Ridge (try Signal Knob) and Skyline Drive (northern district). Color is nearing peak in many areas along the Blue Ridge south of our area.

Take a drive heading south on the Blue Ridge parkway. There’s high color near Floyd, and still developing color around the Peaks of Otter area. You will continue to see pockets of high color and lower spots changing nicely into next week.

A reminder that these areas all may be busier than usual because of the pandemic, especially on the weekend. More people are getting outside and exploring the mountains and wilderness areas because of the pandemic. Allow extra time for traffic on mountain roads, take it slow and also keep an eye out for wildlife. There’s no need to be in a rush to take in the refreshing mountain air and stunning views. If you can go during the week, that will be much less crowded than the weekend.

You can also check out the foliage update from our sister station in the Roanoke area:

This is an estimate and peak dates change every year depending on weather conditions. (WHSV)

If you want to send in your beautiful fall photos, you can do so here:

Tips: Make sure the photo is in landscape mode, not vertical. Wide scenic views are best, not individual trees. Make sure to put the location.

Here is a look at estimated peak dates. This is always dependant on weather

