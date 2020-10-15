Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials are investigating after a house fire Thursday morning in Augusta County.

Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols tells WHSV, the call came in for a house fire around 4:30 a.m. along the 400 block of White Oak Gap Road. Units were on the scene within five minutes.

Nichols said two adults and one child it outside without injury. Two cats are believed to have escaped but were unaccounted for this morning.

The homeowner tells us she was woken up by a roaring sound and saw fire on the porch. The family evacuated soon after.

Officials reported extensive damage to the roof and several rooms within the home. They family tells us they were in the process of moving into the home and have another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

