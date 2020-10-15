Advertisement

Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols tells WHSV, the call came in for a house fire around 4:30 a.m. along the 400 block of White Oak Gap Road. Units were on the scene within five minutes.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials are investigating after a house fire Thursday morning in Augusta County.

Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols tells WHSV, the call came in for a house fire around 4:30 a.m. along the 400 block of White Oak Gap Road. Units were on the scene within five minutes.

Nichols said two adults and one child it outside without injury. Two cats are believed to have escaped but were unaccounted for this morning.

The homeowner tells us she was woken up by a roaring sound and saw fire on the porch. The family evacuated soon after.

Officials reported extensive damage to the roof and several rooms within the home. They family tells us they were in the process of moving into the home and have another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WHSV as we follow this story.

Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Wednesday following an alleged pursuit. At 3:59 p.m. officials responded to an incident at Little Calf Pasture and Henry Rowe Lane, where a Nissan collided with a Ford Flex, which caused the SUV to overturn. One driver involved has been flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to officials. The crash remains under investigation. According to the Bath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in the pursuit where a driver was believed to be speeding at 80 miles-per-hour. However, the Bath County sheriff told WDBJ-TV the deputy did not pursue once the driver crossed county lines. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

In November, Bridgewater College could see several cuts to academic majors, activities, and staffing positions based on recommendations made by senior administrative staff. Earlier this month, the senior administrative team at Bridgewater College put forward recommendations to increase and decrease resources in certain areas and departments of the school. According to the college, this was not a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic but something that had been in the process for more than a year. “Universities all over the place are making drastic reactionary cuts right now because of COVID," Abbie Parkhurst, with Bridgewater College, said. "So, we were fortunate that we already had this in place and we were able to do it in a much strategic way.” The Strategic Resource Allocation, or SRA, was part of the college’s strategic plan which was approved in 2018. A task force made up of faculty and staff reviewed every academic and support program at the school. The task force determined what programs should receive additional resources, reduced resources, and possible phase-outs. Based on reports from the task forces the senior administrative team had put forth recommendations upon which the College’s Board of Trustees will vote on next month. “We’re looking at reducing the equestrian program on campus, we’re looking at phasing out men’s golf and the dance team," Parkhurst said. "We’re also looking at phasing out some majors and some minors.” Applied Chemistry, French, Mathematics, Nutritional Science, Philosophy and Religion, and Physics could be cut according to the recommendation. Along with the cuts to these programs, the recommendations include at least 40 staff positions to be eliminated by the end of June 2021. Alumni and students have voiced their concerns over the change like Daniel Hancock, a junior studying physics, who said he is nervous to see how he will graduate next year. “I’m pretty worried about it, I know there’s a teach-out phase for students who currently have a major, but it’s worrisome that our professors aren’t going to be here next year to teach us some of the classes we need to graduate,” Hancock said. The college said there will be a teach-out-phase to make sure no student will be left without a pathway to a degree in their study. Some full-time faculty in these subjects will also stay at the college. Nicholas Zimmerman, a graduate of the class of 2017, said he was at a loss for words when he heard one of his mentors could be losing her job. “She chooses to educate college students and has done so faithfully for so long," Zimmerman said. "That’s so saddening to me that she could be losing her job and potentially some of her colleagues.” Parkhurst said no staff member has been let go because of the recommendations as of October. She said that some staff members may have been notified their position may no longer exist based on the recommendations. The college said a severance package will be offered to those employees. Both Zimmerman and Hancock said they hope the board will hold off on approving the recommendations. These recommendations will be voted on Friday, November 6 by the Board of Trustees.

Students at the University of Virginia School of Law have a unique opportunity to help change the lives of others in the future. “That’s kind of the value of clinical education, generally, at the law school where students have the opportunity to do real world work, not just talk about it, or think about it,” UVA Law professor Andrew Block said. In June, Block reached out to state government agencies to see if students could get involved. The Virginia Parole Board took him up on the offer. “I think it is to Chairwoman Chapman’s credit that she is really interested in learning what the best practices for parole are, and trying to incorporate those lessons into the work of the parole board,” he said. In a statement from Tonya Chapman, chair of the Virginia Parole Board, she said she would like the law students to review and report back on the best parole practices nationwide. “To include voting, transparency, geriatric parole, youthful offenders, the use of risk assessments, and standardization of the entire process for board members, victims and offenders alike.” “The work they do is obviously incredibly important for lots of different people and for lots of different reasons and, and if we can improve their practices in any way and make this system fairer, and more transparent, I think that would be a great outcome” Block said. Although this partnership was formed over the summer, a recent investigation from the Office of the State Inspector General made many recommendations for improvement. In a response letter, the Virginia Parole Board stated how UVA Law is helping to fix its policies. “We’re obviously paying attention to what the Inspector General is saying and what legislators are saying about the parole board but the work that we’re doing is really a lot broader than the issues that people are talking about right now, it will include those issues, but we’re taking a much broader look at parole practices,” Block said. Block believes this is a great opportunity for his students to help Chapman to make a positive change. “Reading Think Tank reports and things like that would be almost impossible for her to do with all the demands of her day-to-day responsibilities and so then we can help in this way and at no charge to the commonwealth will hopefully add a lot of value over time,” he said.

“We have faced the bus driver shortage just live every other school district,” Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said. “This is not a Rockingham County issue."

Some Rockingham County Public School students in grades 2 through 8 will be heading back to the classroom next month. On Oct. 12, the county school board approved welcoming those students back on a hybrid schedule. Beginning Nov. 16, students will attend two days per week on a rotating A/B schedule. RCPS high school students will remain online for the remainder of the first semester with the possibility of in-person learning next semester. One of the main reasons high school students are remaining virtual is transportation issues. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said there are not enough buses and bus drivers to transport all RCPS students to schools at this time. Under CDC guidance, he said about 20 students are fitting on buses meant for 70. “The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education gave permission for there to be one student in each row and then if you have family members, people who already live together, they can sit together in a row,” Scheikl said. He said because of these safety measures, bringing all students back every day of the week would “never work.” Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and safety restrictions, Scheikl said a bus driver shortage affected schools locally, statewide, and nationally. “We have faced the bus driver shortage just live every other school district,” Scheikl said. “This is not a Rockingham County issue." Now, Scheikl said they are encouraging people to apply for their commercial driver’s license, but holdups at the DMV and driving requirements do not make getting additional drivers a speedy process. “Before they can drive our routes, you have to have a certain number of hours with students on a bus," Scheikl said. "That also has to be scheduled, takes time as people have to move through the training classes. Then they complete that, take the test and all these other pieces have to fall into place.” By next semester, Scheikl said he believes they will have the drivers available to support transportation for all grade levels. Scheikl said RCPS families with children in grades 2 through 8 have until Friday, Oct. 16 to contact schools if they want to change a student’s learning schedule and transportation needs that were originally selected this summer. After collecting that information, the division will work to determine bus routes and which students will attend A days, and which will attend B days.