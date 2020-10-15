Advertisement

Former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner hosts Freedom Relief Ride XII

Freedom Relief Ride XII will be at the former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership in Staunton.
Freedom Relief Ride XII will be at the former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership in Staunton.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — This weekend, Bob Ladd is putting the old Harley Davidson dealership building to use by hosting his Freedom Relief Ride XII to raise money for charity.

This will be the 12th Freedom Ride put on by the former Harley Davidson dealer. He did them just about every year until he sold the dealership. Ladd said he is most excited to see everyone again.

“I haven’t seen a lot of these people for nine years. We’re actually making up name tags. Because, I’m going to see people I know but I’m going to go give me a name,” Ladd said.

Ladd said for the most part festival is going to take place outside, with live music, food and other activities planned. The money raised will benefit multiple charities included one chosen by the attendees.

“I can pick them easily but I want them to have a say in it. This whole business was built that way. I was the first dealer in the world to put my customer’s pictures on the wall. They built the building,” Ladd explained.

Ladd said everyone is required to bring a mask and the more than 13 acres of land will leave plenty of room for social distancing.

More information on the event can be found here.

Now that the building is no longer a Harley Davidson dealership, Ladd said he has a new business venture in the works.

Ladd said the new sign for the building will be unveiled over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago

State

23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia.

Local

Staunton City Schools celebrate Farm to School month by providing local produce for families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Curbside pick-up for the SCS nutrition program occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students are eligible, regardless of income.

Local

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment.

Latest News

Local

JMU graduation moves online, impacting local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
James Madison University announced Wednesday that graduation for the class of 2020 will be moved online and scheduled for Dec. 19. Local restaurants expect to feel the hit.

Local

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
A 19-year-old UVA student is dealing with devastating news after battling cancer twice already. Noelle Kuhoric learned weeks ago, during her second year at UVA, that her cancer is back for a third time.

Local

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of package, mail larceny

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says there have been numerous reports of package and mail larcenies throughout the county.

Local

Texas man sentenced on cyberstalking, making interstate threats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Adrian Raul O’Dell, 20, was charged in October 2019 and arrested the following month at his Texas home.

State

Virginia lawmakers reach compromised deal on state budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's two-year budget.