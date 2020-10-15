Former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner hosts Freedom Relief Ride XII

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — This weekend, Bob Ladd is putting the old Harley Davidson dealership building to use by hosting his Freedom Relief Ride XII to raise money for charity.

This will be the 12th Freedom Ride put on by the former Harley Davidson dealer. He did them just about every year until he sold the dealership. Ladd said he is most excited to see everyone again.

“I haven’t seen a lot of these people for nine years. We’re actually making up name tags. Because, I’m going to see people I know but I’m going to go give me a name,” Ladd said.

Ladd said for the most part festival is going to take place outside, with live music, food and other activities planned. The money raised will benefit multiple charities included one chosen by the attendees.

“I can pick them easily but I want them to have a say in it. This whole business was built that way. I was the first dealer in the world to put my customer’s pictures on the wall. They built the building,” Ladd explained.

Ladd said everyone is required to bring a mask and the more than 13 acres of land will leave plenty of room for social distancing.

More information on the event can be found here.

Now that the building is no longer a Harley Davidson dealership, Ladd said he has a new business venture in the works.

Ladd said the new sign for the building will be unveiled over the weekend.

