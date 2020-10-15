JMU graduation moves online, impacting local business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University announced Wednesday that graduation for the class of 2020 will be moved online and scheduled for Dec. 19. Local restaurants expect to feel the hit.

Graduation weekend has been one of the busiest weekends for local restaurants, including Beyond Restaurant. Co-owner Praserth Saesow says that weekend they are always full Thursday through Sunday. He says he is disappointed about the cancellation of in-person commencement but is pleased by the support they have received throughout the pandemic.

“People have been calling just to make sure we’re doing okay, they try to get carry out as much as they can, now that we’re on Grubhub, people order delivery if they don’t want to come in, they do curbside. They have been very supportive of us," Saesow said.

Saesow says he hopes next year things will be back to normal, but he understands the need for precaution. Beyond is taking all necessary steps to keep guests safe.

“We just want to make sure that everybody comes in here, has a mask on. We do a really good job at sanitizing the tables and the seats, and spacing all the tables out. And we do have indoor and outdoor, and also upstairs, so we have plenty of room," Saesow said.

