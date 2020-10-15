Rockingham Cares Fund accepting grant applications

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Cares Fund is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that are aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, voted to appropriate $250,000 of CARES Act funding to go directly towards community assistance through nonprofit organizations located in or serving the Rockingham community.

This includes children’s services, food, utilities and other COVID-19 relief efforts.

Grant funding must be used for necessary expenses incurred for or by County residents due to the COVID-19 public health emergency between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 15 until Oct. 28. Nonprofit organizations can apply here.

