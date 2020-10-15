Advertisement

Rockingham Cares Fund accepting grant applications

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Cares Fund is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that are aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, voted to appropriate $250,000 of CARES Act funding to go directly towards community assistance through nonprofit organizations located in or serving the Rockingham community.

This includes children’s services, food, utilities and other COVID-19 relief efforts.

Grant funding must be used for necessary expenses incurred for or by County residents due to the COVID-19 public health emergency between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 15 until Oct. 28. Nonprofit organizations can apply here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

VCU will begin reopening in phases after winter break

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Virginia Commonwealth University announced the university will be reopening in phases after winter break beginning early January. There will be no spring break.

State

Hazard pay authorized for some home health workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The payments are for those who provided personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

News

Noon Forecast - October 15

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,331 on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, October 15, Virginia has had 162,941 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Brothers Craft Brewing to host Fall Coffee Fest

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols tells WHSV, the call came in for a house fire around 4:30 a.m. along the 400 block of White Oak Gap Road. Units were on the scene within five minutes.

News

Virginia ABC discontinues holiday sales for 2020 due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Waynesboro city leaders to consider closing Basic City railroad crossing

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.