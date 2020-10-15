Rockingham County to take another look at its calendar after Northam’s Juneteenth announcement

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County supervisors will take another look at its 2021 calendar at its next meeting after voting on it on Wednesday night.

According to county administrator Stephen King, supervisors decided not to observe Election Day and added a floating holiday for employees to replace Lee-Jackson Day which is no longer observed as a state holiday.

King said there was some discussion about setting Juneteenth as a specific holiday, instead of a floating holiday, but would reconsider if the commonwealth set Juneteenth as a holiday for 2021.

However, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday he signed legislation to make Juneteenth a permanent holiday after legislation was passed by lawmakers unanimously.

In a phone call after Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting, Supervisor Bill Kyger told WHSV the board was unaware of Northam’s announcement on Tuesday and said because of the developments, the county calendar would be discussed at its next board meeting.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.