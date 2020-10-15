Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of package, mail larceny

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says there have been numerous reports of package and mail larcenies throughout the county.

The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to warn residents about the larcenies, and what they can do to prevent it from happening to them.

The post says to report the package and mail larceny as soon as you can if you are missing pieces of mail. If you have a home surveillance system, the sheriff’s office asks that you save the content and contact them.

You can contact Investigator Dodson at 540-459-6100 if you have any further information regarding mail and package larcenies.

