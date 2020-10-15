Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After more than three years of work, the Shenandoah County Sheriff Office has officially moved into the department’s new building.

Sheriff Timothy Carter said for more than 50 years, the sheriff’s office has served the community from below the Shenandoah County Circuit Court building.

The space was small, tight, and would often flood from time to time during big storms. The new space is brightly lit and features a kitchen that only acts as a place to cook, not a place to hold meetings like their old location.

Sheriff Carter said the new facility is more modern and will ensure his team can serve the community to the best of their ability with modern conveniences.

“Our officers have a workspace where they’re not crawling on top of each other, investigators have interview rooms and rooms where they can talk to victims of crimes and they can process evidence and things like that," Sheriff Carter said. "We didn’t have any of that at the old place.”

He said as his team continues to move in and settle down, other first responders with the Emergency Communications Center will also be moving into the building in the spring. There will also be a new radio tower.

“The county’s going through a radio system upgrade and that’s kind of being brought online, not necessarily in exact conjunction with this building but it is part of what will happen with this facility,” Sheriff Carter said.

Sheriff Carter said because of the pandemic they plan to hold an open house of the new facility for the public in the spring.

