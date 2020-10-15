Advertisement

Staunton City Schools celebrate Farm to School month by providing local produce for families

SCS Students receive all their meals for the week on Tuesday and Thursdays.
SCS Students receive all their meals for the week on Tuesday and Thursdays.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools provide meals for students during the week, and now with help from a $10,000 grant from the Mid-Atlantic-Food Resilience and Access Coalition, the district can provide entire families, not just students, with fresh local produce alongside their meals.

School nutrition director for Staunton city schools, Amanda Warren, said school nutrition should be a full-circle approach.

“Certainly, we want to provide nutrition and sound wholesome food to our children but if the parents are not provided with the same nutrition it’s not helpful to the whole family. And then in turn, it is not helpful to the whole community,” Warren explained.

During Farm to School month, SCS provides students and their families with local produce. Warren said as they distribute the produce to the families, it is helping them gain access to healthy meals and helping the businesses of local farmers.

“We know that nutrition is important all the time but especially right now during a pandemic when kids need to be their healthiest and families need to be their healthiest, we really need to make a concerted effort to get this healthy food out there. As well as connecting it to our local farmers so that we keep our local farms strengthened and our local economy strengthened," Warren explained.

Curbside pick up for the SCS nutrition program occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students receive all their meals for the week on these days. All students are eligible, regardless of income.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 43 minutes ago

State

23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia.

Local

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment.

Latest News

Local

Former Shenandoah Harley-Davidson dealership owner hosts Freedom Relief Ride XII

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Former Harley-Davidson dealership owner, Bob Ladd is hosting Freedom Relief Ride XII, this weekend.

Local

JMU graduation moves online, impacting local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
James Madison University announced Wednesday that graduation for the class of 2020 will be moved online and scheduled for Dec. 19. Local restaurants expect to feel the hit.

Local

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
A 19-year-old UVA student is dealing with devastating news after battling cancer twice already. Noelle Kuhoric learned weeks ago, during her second year at UVA, that her cancer is back for a third time.

Local

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of package, mail larceny

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says there have been numerous reports of package and mail larcenies throughout the county.

Local

Texas man sentenced on cyberstalking, making interstate threats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Adrian Raul O’Dell, 20, was charged in October 2019 and arrested the following month at his Texas home.

State

Virginia lawmakers reach compromised deal on state budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's two-year budget.