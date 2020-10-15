Advertisement

Texas man sentenced on cyberstalking, making interstate threats

(OYS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A Texas man who allegedly had an online relationship with a juvenile in the Western District of Virginia and later cyber stalked and made online threats to the juvenile’s family following her suicide was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in federal prison.

Adrian Raul O’Dell, 20, of Odessa, Texas, was charged in October 2019 and arrested the following month at his home. O’Dell pleaded guilty in early 2020 to two counts of cyberstalking and one count of making interstate threats, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say that O’Dell had an online relationship with a 16-year-old girl who lived in Linden, Va. between September 2017 and around March 2018.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office deemed, that following May, the girl died by suicide in a wooded area near her home.

Officials say from June 2018 through June 2019, O’Dell took credit for her suicide through “false email and online personas.” O’Dell sent the 16-year-old’s family and friends “threatening and intimidating messages... that placed them in reasonable fear of death and serious bodily harm.”

O’Dell sent the messages in violation of a protective order, the press release states. The FBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

“The FBI is fully committed to investigating all forms of child exploitation, cyberstalking and online threats.  We will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey in the release.  "Our hearts and thoughts are with the family through these difficult times. "

