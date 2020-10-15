VCU will begin reopening in phases after winter break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced the university will be reopening in phases after winter break in January. There will be no spring break.

The phased reopening will begin with the health sciences schools and college research faculty, staff and trainees, University President Michael Rao, Ph.D. said.

Classes will begin on Jan. 25 and will conclude on May 5 on the Monroe Park Campus and May 7 on the MCV Campus, followed by final exams.

In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection, there will be no spring break. However, there will be two reading days, with one near the end of February and the other near the end of March.

“Our highest priority in executing our mission is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and surrounding community,” Rao said. “Flexibility remains critical in addressing evolving situations presented by COVID-19, including changes in the prevalence of infection in our community, as well as changes in requirements, guidelines and best practices.”

VCU will offer classes in a variety of formats: in-person, online and a mixture of both to accommodate student and faculty needs.

