Advertisement

VCU will begin reopening in phases after winter break

There will be no spring break for students
VCU Logo
VCU Logo(Virginia Commonwealth University)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced the university will be reopening in phases after winter break in January. There will be no spring break.

The phased reopening will begin with the health sciences schools and college research faculty, staff and trainees, University President Michael Rao, Ph.D. said.

Classes will begin on Jan. 25 and will conclude on May 5 on the Monroe Park Campus and May 7 on the MCV Campus, followed by final exams.

In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection, there will be no spring break. However, there will be two reading days, with one near the end of February and the other near the end of March.

“Our highest priority in executing our mission is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and surrounding community,” Rao said. “Flexibility remains critical in addressing evolving situations presented by COVID-19, including changes in the prevalence of infection in our community, as well as changes in requirements, guidelines and best practices.”

VCU will offer classes in a variety of formats: in-person, online and a mixture of both to accommodate student and faculty needs.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham Cares Fund accepting grant applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Rockingham Cares Fund is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that are aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Hazard pay authorized for some home health workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The payments are for those who provided personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

News

Noon Forecast - October 15

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,331 on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, October 15, Virginia has had 162,941 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Brothers Craft Brewing to host Fall Coffee Fest

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Fire crews respond to house fire in Augusta County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Augusta County Fire Chief David Nichols tells WHSV, the call came in for a house fire around 4:30 a.m. along the 400 block of White Oak Gap Road. Units were on the scene within five minutes.

News

Virginia ABC discontinues holiday sales for 2020 due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Waynesboro city leaders to consider closing Basic City railroad crossing

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.