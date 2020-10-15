Virginia ABC discontinues holiday sales for 2020 due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC will discontinue its holiday promotions for the rest of 2020 due to COVID-19.

While the store would normally be gearing up for doorbusters and other holiday promotions, this holiday season will not include promotions due to COVID-19 impacts on distilled spirit suppliers.

“Due to the uncertainty of this health crisis, we are unable to forecast which products will be impacted and for how long. It wouldn’t be fair to our customers to offer our usual holiday promotions and have a number of products out-of-stock,” a release said.

In a letter from Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill, it states that the company is also in the final stages of upgrading its technical capabilities, including the website. To help with the transition, Hill says they are halting all short-term promotional sales offered online until the changes are stabilized.

“We also believe that holding one-day sales, whether online or in-store, adds further strain on our customers and employees. Like many other retailers, we are concerned about the lack of social distancing if people were to crowd our stores to take advantage of short-term holiday discount events like Black Friday. We have worked hard to create a shopping environment that is safe for our customers and employees, and we want to keep it that way,” Hill said.

Virginia ABC says customers can still shop current sale items on its website, here.

For more information on the discontinuation of the promotions for this year, click here.

