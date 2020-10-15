Advertisement

Virginia governor announces Juneteenth will be a permanent state holiday

Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that had signed legislation making Juneteenth a permanent statewide holiday in Virginia.
Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that had signed legislation making Juneteenth a permanent statewide holiday in Virginia.(MGN)
Oct. 14, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he signed legislation making Juneteenth a permanent statewide holiday in Virginia.

During a press conference, Northam said he signed legislation which was passed unanimously to commemorate Juneteenth on June 19.

“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States,” Northam said. “It’s time we elevate this, not just to celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.

