Wanted: James Erik Moubray
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Erik Moubray, 44, is wanted by the local police.
He is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation related to a larceny charge and probation violation related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Moubray is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.
