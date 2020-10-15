Advertisement

Wanted: James Erik Moubray

James Erik Moubray, 44, is wanted by the local police.
James Erik Moubray, 44, is wanted by the local police.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Erik Moubray, 44, is wanted by the local police.

He is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation related to a larceny charge and probation violation related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Moubray is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

