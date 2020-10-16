Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.

(Gray News) - Officials in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Prophet Johnson may be in the company of an adult female relative and traveling in a dark colored Chrysler 300 with large rims, police said.

He has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or call 911.

