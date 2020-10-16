Advertisement

Buffalo Gap enters year two of Brad Wygant era

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Buffalo Gap football team is entering year two of the Brad Wygant era.

Wygant took over as head coach of the Bison prior to the 2019 season and led the program to a 6-5 overall record and Region 2B playoff berth. Overall, Buffalo Gap has qualified for the playoffs six straight seasons.

“I have built a relationship with these coaches," said Wygant. "So I know what they’re doing, they know what I am looking for. I think it’s going to benefit us greatly to have those connections and commonality that we need in year two.”

Buffalo Gap’s first Shenandoah District game of the 2021 spring season is scheduled for March 5 against Stuarts Draft.

The James Madison University football program held its first official fall practice Thursday afternoon.

At Buffalo Gap High School, athletics are truly a part of the local community.

The 2020-2021 season is officially underway for the James Madison women’s basketball team.