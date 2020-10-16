Buffalo Gap enters year two of Brad Wygant era

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Buffalo Gap football team is entering year two of the Brad Wygant era.

Wygant took over as head coach of the Bison prior to the 2019 season and led the program to a 6-5 overall record and Region 2B playoff berth. Overall, Buffalo Gap has qualified for the playoffs six straight seasons.

“I have built a relationship with these coaches," said Wygant. "So I know what they’re doing, they know what I am looking for. I think it’s going to benefit us greatly to have those connections and commonality that we need in year two.”

Buffalo Gap’s first Shenandoah District game of the 2021 spring season is scheduled for March 5 against Stuarts Draft.

