Central High School to move to virtual learning for at least one week

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools announced Friday that Central High School would move to entirely virtual learning for at least one week.

This decision follows the notification from the Shenandoah County Health Department that a staff member at the school tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the school district was notified that a second staff member tested positive and that several other Central High School staff were directed by the health department to quarantine, according to a press release from the school district.

Officials say there is no evidence that these cases were transmitted through contact in the schools. The cases appear to be from events held outside of the schools.

“During this first week of hybrid learning, we have confirmed that our health mitigation strategies within the schools are effective,” says Superintendent Mark Johnston in the release. “However, with the large number of Central High School staff absent due to COVID-19, we are unable to continue to provide in-person instruction.”

The school district plans to transition Central High School students back to the hybrid learning model on Oct. 26, depending on staff availability.

