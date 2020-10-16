Experts say seasonal depression during the pandemic will be common

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Following the start of the pandemic, the client load at the ARROW Project more than doubled.

Now heading into the fall and winter seasons, mental health professionals are concerned about seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

SAD is a major depressive disorder but it occurs on a seasonal basis.

“Anytime that’s there is a type of meaningful change in environment, human beings are susceptible to some type of change or difficulty to adjust to that,” said Charles Shepard, Clinical Director of the Arrow Project.

Shepard said the isolation from the pandemic can cause SAD to be more common in the coming seasons.

“We are living in an unprecedented time, related to the pandemic. Most of us are far more isolated than we typically are. As social creatures that have an impact on us, as humans. That will all compound what we are about to experience as we get closer and closer to winter, ” Shepard explained.

Shepard said everyone is dealing with a crisis right now and should feel no shame in reaching out for help.

“Don’t you think you deserve to talk to someone who is an expert in this field that could provide some insight into what you are going through and help you make sense of it in a meaningful way for you?” Shepard said.

The ARROW Project is currently accepting new clients for virtual sessions and is ready to work with anyone in need of counseling through another medium. For more information, reach out to hello@arrow-project.org or click here.

