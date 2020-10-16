First Alert Forecast: Cool fall weekend ahead

(WHSV) - Behind a cold front temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend, but then rebound nicely into next week.

FRIDAY: Turning much cooler for Friday night. Clearing out and cooling quickly into the 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for West Virginia so a widespread freeze is expected. A few snowflakes across the Allegheny mountains would be possible overnight. Patchy frost in WV if some of the wind calms.

Lows in the low to mid 30s for the Valley. It’s possible that the breeze for the Shenandoah Valley may turn light enough for some frost to form. If you don’t want to take the chance, cover any plants that are sensitive and not cold hardy.

Partly cloudy Friday night with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A widespread freeze is expected for our West Virginia counties while others may see frost. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Cooling quickly with sunset with temperatures slipping into the 40s.

Clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight.

SUNDAY: A very chilly morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. A few passing clouds later in the afternoon and it may be a bit breezy at times with a breeze out of the south. Winds will be gusty at times across mountain locations.

Turning cool Sunday evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s but clouds on the increase. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with some cloud cover, starting out in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day but still a mild fall afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Turning cool for Monday night with lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and turning warm again. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A stray shower possible for our West Virginia locations. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a pleasant morning, starting out in the 50s. Warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A bit more mild overnight.

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day with a stray shower possible. Still warm with highs in the mid 70s. A beautiful fall day.

A cold front looks to cross the area sometime at the end of next week or into the early weekend. This looks to drop temperatures as we head toward the end of the month.

