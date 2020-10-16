First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler for the weekend

(WHSV) - Behind a cold front temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend, but then rebound nicely into next week.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next cold front. This will bring a few showers overnight. Temperatures slipping into the 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the mid possibly upper 50s. A few showers very early in the morning, and then likely a second batch late morning into early afternoon. Don’t expect much rain and not everyone will end up with rain. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning.

Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than 0.25″ and closer to 0.1″ or less but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed.

Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be late morning through early afternoon. Likely drying out late afternoon depending on the speed of the front as it moves east.

A line of showers will pass through the area behind a cold front. (WHSV)

Beginning to clear out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Lows near 30 for West Virginia so a widespread freeze is expected. Likely no frost due to the winds being slightly elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s for the Valley. It’s possible that the breeze for the Shenandoah Valley may turn light enough for some frost to form. If you don’t want to take the chance, cover any plants that are sensitive and not cold hardy.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Cooling quickly with sunset with temperatures slipping into the 40s.

Clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight.

SUNDAY: A very chilly morning with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the south southwest with sustained winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will be gusty at times across mountain locations.

Turning cool Sunday evening with sunset with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with some cloud cover, starting out in the 40s. More clouds than sunshine for the day but still a mild fall afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Turning cool for Monday night with lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and turning warm again. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and a crisp morning, starting out in the 50s. Warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A bit more mild overnight.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.