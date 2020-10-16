Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler for the weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Behind a cold front temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend, but then rebound nicely into next week.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next cold front. This will bring a few showers overnight. Temperatures slipping into the 50s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the mid possibly upper 50s. A few showers very early in the morning, and then likely a second batch late morning into early afternoon. Don’t expect much rain and not everyone will end up with rain. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning.

Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than 0.25″ and closer to 0.1″ or less but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed.

Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be late morning through early afternoon. Likely drying out late afternoon depending on the speed of the front as it moves east.

A line of showers will pass through the area behind a cold front.
A line of showers will pass through the area behind a cold front.(WHSV)

Beginning to clear out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Lows near 30 for West Virginia so a widespread freeze is expected. Likely no frost due to the winds being slightly elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s for the Valley. It’s possible that the breeze for the Shenandoah Valley may turn light enough for some frost to form. If you don’t want to take the chance, cover any plants that are sensitive and not cold hardy.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Cooling quickly with sunset with temperatures slipping into the 40s.

Clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight.

SUNDAY: A very chilly morning with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies with a breeze out of the south southwest with sustained winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will be gusty at times across mountain locations.

Turning cool Sunday evening with sunset with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with some cloud cover, starting out in the 40s. More clouds than sunshine for the day but still a mild fall afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Turning cool for Monday night with lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and turning warm again. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful fall day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and a crisp morning, starting out in the 50s. Warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A bit more mild overnight.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler for the weekend

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Staying sunny and warm Thursday until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend.

News

Overnight forecast 10-15-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 15

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta will continue to track to the northeast bringing rain for Sunday overnight and Monday. Dry and warm weather will follow for the mid part of the week.

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: A pleasant evening in the 60s. Cooling quickly after sunset under clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Forecast

Morning weather 10-14-2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT

Forecast

Morning weather 10-13-2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT