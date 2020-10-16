Advertisement

Four allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Gypsy Hill Pak

(Credit WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Police Department officials responded to a report of a robbery in Gypsy Hill Park where a group of three juveniles and one adult were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two juveniles.

Officials say the incident occurred near the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The two juvenile suspects fled the scene but were located in the area by officers and taken into custody without incident.

The suspects are both 17-year-old males. They were issued four robbery petitions, also known as juvenile charges, each and were held in the juvenile detention center.

Officials say a small amount of cash was stolen from the victims, and the adult victim received minor injuries from being punched by one of the suspects.

Officials say no one was stabbed or otherwise assaulted with the knife, and responding officers were able to recover the weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Staunton Police Department says it does not appear that the victims knew the suspects prior.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 19 - Donnie Coleman

Updated: moments ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 19 - Donnie Coleman

State

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Emily Harrison, NBC12
Governor Northam kicks off Feed Virginia Week of Action.

Politics

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Virginians have the opportunity to have a say in the way districts are drawn in the state by voting on a referendum on the 2020 ballot.

Local

Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approve additional staff to fire and rescue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
Following a request in August, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its budget this week to hire more staff for the county’s fire and rescue department.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Local

UVA expanding COVID-19 testing beyond those showing symptoms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
At the beginning of the semester, the University of Virginia focused heavily on symptomatic COVID-19 testing to prevent the spread. Now, UVA is testing every student living on-Grounds.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,183 on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, October 16, Virginia has had 164,124 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Locally produced horror movie to have special showing

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti full post-practice interview (10/15/20)

Updated: 16 hours ago
DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti full post-practice interview (10/15/20)