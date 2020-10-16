Four allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Gypsy Hill Pak

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton Police Department officials responded to a report of a robbery in Gypsy Hill Park where a group of three juveniles and one adult were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two juveniles.

Officials say the incident occurred near the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The two juvenile suspects fled the scene but were located in the area by officers and taken into custody without incident.

The suspects are both 17-year-old males. They were issued four robbery petitions, also known as juvenile charges, each and were held in the juvenile detention center.

Officials say a small amount of cash was stolen from the victims, and the adult victim received minor injuries from being punched by one of the suspects.

Officials say no one was stabbed or otherwise assaulted with the knife, and responding officers were able to recover the weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Staunton Police Department says it does not appear that the victims knew the suspects prior.

