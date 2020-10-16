Advertisement

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Norton Children's Medical Associates is stepping in the gap to help feed families through a prescriptive food pantry.
By Emily Harrison, NBC12
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed October 16-23, 2020 as the Feed Virginia Week of Action for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The goal behind this is for those in the state to donate their food, money or time to Feed More as a way to help those who are struggling to find their next meal.

“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More. “People who used to be volunteers, now find themselves looking for our services, and we want to be there for each and every one of them.”

This week is typically limited to just one day of action, but because of the toll COVID-19 has caused many families the governor has extended it to a week. Gov. Northam said it’s up to all Virginians to step up and help out their fellow neighbors.

“There is no shame in asking for help, and if there are people who are more than willing to do it it’s the people of Virginia,” Northam said. “Whether that be in just helping to box up some food, or a little bit more, I ask each and every one of us to do what we can.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer in honor of this week you can find more information on how to do that HERE.

