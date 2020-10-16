Jefferson Theater to be featured in live-streamed concert event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Independent venues across the nation are struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual weekend concert series is trying to help.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is hosting a live-streamed concert on its YouTube channel all weekend long from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18. Performers are playing at independently-owned venues across the country, including the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville.

A performance by The Dave Matthews Band at the Jefferson Theater is scheduled to air on NIVA’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve been fortunate in being showcased as one of the venues participating, and certainly excited to have a local hero Dave Matthews here to do it,” Jefferson Theater Booking Manager Danny Shea said.

The Save Our Stages event will raise money to benefit participating venues.

Other notable performers for the weekend include Macklemore , Miley Cyrus, and Jason Mraz.

