JMU football holds first fall practice of 2020

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University football program held its first official fall practice Thursday afternoon. The Dukes practiced at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU’s fall practice schedule will resemble a traditional spring practice schedule. Head coach Curt Cignetti says the Dukes will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with intrasquad scrimmages scheduled for October 31 and November 14. JMU is preparing for a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021.

Cignetti met with members of the local media for a Zoom press conference following Thursday’s workout and said he was pleased with JMU’s first practice.

“I liked the energy. I liked the flow," said Cignetti, who led the Dukes to the FCS National Championship game in his first season in 2019. "You can tell it’s our second year. The kids understand how we want to practice. The new guys, the news transfers that have been part of programs before blended right in and everybody got reps.”

The top storyline for JMU in fall practice is the starting quarterback competition. Redshirt senior Cole Johnson and redshirt junior Gage Moloney are competing for the No. 1 job. Cignetti says both players will get reps with the first-team offense throughout fall practice.

