JMU professor faces backlash from tweet

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU and some student groups are addressing a tweet from a JMU professor after it had some in the university community upset.

The history professor tweeted Monday about who she was voting for this election, and in it criticized the Republican Party. The move received heavy backlash, prompting both the university and JMU College Republicans to release a statement.

“I don’t want to see her fired or anything but I would like the discussion to be had as a community at JMU," says Alex Rodriguez, Chairman Emeritus for JMU College Republicans. "We’re so much better than this. We don’t need to start, you know, slandering other students and saying f them all in reference to conservatives and republicans.”

The president of JMU Democrats, Luke Forbes, says their statement felt opportunistic.

“I’m a little less than impressed with the college republicans' reaction when they could have been on the front lines fighting for the, you know uh, voices of black and LGBTQ students and POC students and indigenous students who have been dealing with racism and homophobia and transphobia, but they were not stepping up.”

Rodriguez goes on to say, “We want to be able to have conservatives feel comfortable on campus, and with those comments that she made, that’s not conducive to a good learning environment, and that’s what we are really advocating for.”

Forbes says the College Republicans should be more critical of leaders in their party. “Of course the JMU College Republicans all have to be pointing their fingers at this professor for inciting violence when they are absolutely not holding people within their own party accountable for doing much worse," Forbes said.

JMU President Jonathan Alger says the views from the tweet do not represent the university, and “We must model how to engage in political discourse in respectful and thoughtful ways.” JMU Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass says they will not take further action.

WHSV reached out to the professor, but has not heard back yet.

Robert E. Lee statue trial to begin on Monday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for Monday.

Staunton extends and expands ‘Dine Out in Downtown’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
By Simone McKenny
The City of Staunton announced the extension of the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through the new year and expanded it to include shopping over the holiday season.

Evening weather 10-16-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Aubrey Urbanowicz

Experts say seasonal depression during the pandemic will be common

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Simone McKenny
Shepard said the isolation from the pandemic can cause SAD to be more common or prevalent in the coming seasons.

Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia State Police has released additional information about the motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3:03 p.m. According to officials, a 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 252 when it ran off the left side of the road, continued down an embankment and came to a rest on Cale Springs Road. The motorcyclist, John D. Spitler Jr., 58, of Brandywine, W. Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

Staunton extends and expands Dine Out in Downtown

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Staunton announced they would extend the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through the new year. The city also expanded the iniative to include shopping over the holiday season. Each weekend Beverly Street is closed off to make more room for outdoor dining. Sheryl Wagner is the director of tourism for the city and said the outdoor dining has helped many businesses stay open over the last few months. "That is what we are about. Our small businesses, our tight community. And we need the folks around us to support those small businesses. " Zynodoa on Beverly Street provides outdoor dining every weekend. “It’s a lifesaver honestly it has allowed us to return to normal volume on the weekend,” said General Manger Jessica Goode. Goode said without outdoor dining the restaurant would be limited to 40 seats inside. “That would be difficult to survive on just that so we are very thankful to the city allow us to have the outdoor dining through January,” Goode explained. Wagner said while participating in Shop and Dine out in Downtown it is important to be safe. “Wear your mask, keep your social distancing, and enjoy yourself,” Wagner said. For more information on Shop and Dine out in Downtown, click here.

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginians have the opportunity to have a say in the way districts are drawn in the state by voting on a referendum on the 2020 ballot. The Virginia General Assembly is currently responsible for drawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts. “How those seats are drawn can give an advantage or a disadvantage to a particular group or a particular incumbent, or a particular candidate, or a particular political party,” Laura van Assendelft, a political science professor at Mary Baldwin University, said. Because the two political parties are so ideologically different, van Assendelft said people feel more concerned about which party might have control overdrawing the lines. Most states are required to draw new congressional lines every ten years, following the U.S. Census. Since 2020 is a Census year, van Assendelft said a lot is at stake. When voting this election cycle, Virginians have the opportunity to vote to transfer the redistricting power to a 16-member commission, made up of eight legislators, including two Senate and two House Republicans, and with two Senate and two House Democrats, along with eight citizens. Legislators would recommend those eight people, but retired circuit court judges would be selecting them. “There’s a perception of increased diversity in terms of who is drawing the lines,” van Assendelft said. van Assendelft said some people might be reluctant to vote in favor of the amendment, though, if they feel their political party is going to draw those lines. Once new maps are agreed upon, the Virginia General Assembly would vote to pass into law or reject them. “If something egregious comes out of that process, the General Assembly could still veto those maps, and so then it would go to the state supreme court to draw those districts,” van Assendelft. While transferring the redistricting power to a commission could be seen as a step toward increasing the legitimacy of the process, van Assendelft said it does not necessarily eliminate bias or prevent gerrymandering. van Assendelft said redistricting is only part of the issue of representation. She said we cannot control where people live. For example, one urban area may have more Democratic voters and rural areas may have more Republican voters. van Assendelft said no matter how you draw certain districts, there could still be red or blue districts. She said single-member districts can also lead to misrepresentation. “When you have single-member districts, you always have a potential bias of over-representation of whichever political party wins that district,” van Assendelft said. She explained that the other political party may have close to 50 percent but have 0 representation. van Assendelft said that is why is it is up to representatives to represent all of their constituents and not just those who elected them. “And it’s up to us, the voters, to hold those legislators accountable for meeting the needs of the entire district and putting the public good above any partisan or self-interest,” van Assendelft said.

Four allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Gypsy Hill Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Staunton Police Department officials responded to a report of a robbery in Gypsy Hill Park where a group of three juveniles and one adult were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two juveniles. Officials say the incident occurred near the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The two juvenile suspects fled the scene but were located in the area by officers and taken into custody without incident. The suspects are both 17-year-old males. They were issued four robbery petitions, also known as juvenile charges, each and were held in the juvenile detention center. Officials say a small amount of cash was stolen from the victims, and the adult victim received minor injuries from being punched by one of the suspects. Officials say no one was stabbed or otherwise assaulted with the knife, and responding officers were able to recover the weapon. The investigation remains ongoing. The Staunton Police Department says it does not appear that the victims knew the suspects prior.

JMU Professor Faces Backlash from a Tweet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hauntings with Hood: Glen’s Fair Price Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
By John Hood
Since 2006, Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours has told the many stories of paranormal happenings in downtown Harrisonburg and one of those stories involves two store owners who said they are haunted by their parents.