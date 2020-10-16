Advertisement

Locally produced horror movie to have special showing

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Lexington’s State Theater has reopened to limited audiences, but Saturday it has a unique showing.

“Terror in Woods Creek” was produced locally by Buena Vista filmmaker Tracy Staton, who also wrote and directed the film.

She filmed it last year, and found a distributor who has put it out on DVD and on streaming services.

Saturday is a special Halloween treat showing for the film in a theater.

“There were some local actors involved, so I’ve been getting a lot of publicity, a lot of reviews online, good reviews," Staton said. "So everyone seems really excited about it.”

Staton and others involved in the production will be there.

Tickets are available at the door.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overnight forecast 10-15-2020

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

Updated: 24 minutes ago
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office. Currently, Tractor Supply Company has activated hotspots at 23 of its 28 locations in West Virginia. The hotspots offer speeds of up to 6 to 50 megabytes per second. Participating stores are located in Beckley, Belle, Berkeley Springs, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charles Town, Clarksburg, Elkins, Follansbee, Hurricane, Lavalette, Logan, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Ripley, Romney, Summersville, Weston and Wheeling. Upgrades are still pending at locations in Glen Dale, Keyser, Kingwood, Ronceverte and Spencer. The broadband service will be provided during business hours. Those who wish to use the service should park in a participating parking lot, search their device for available Wi-Fi networks and accept the user agreement. “This is a true act of good corporate citizenship,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “Broadband access is crucial for keeping pace in this ever-changing world. Tractor Supply’s actions will help many West Virginians who in the short term lack access to high-speed internet to excel in school, receive medical care and conduct business.” Morrisey urges anyone using public Wi-Fi to exercise precautions. Users should avoid accessing bank records or conducting financial transactions. Users should also avoid clicking unfamiliar links.

News

Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a motorcyclist was driving north on Middlebrook Road when he ran off the road, into a ditch and died at the scene on the corner of Cales Springs Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police did not immediately identify who the crash victim was but said he was from West Virginia. Virginia State Police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

Staunton City Schools celebrate Farm to School month by providing local produce for families

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Staunton City Schools provide meals for students during the week, and now with help from a $10,000 grant from the Mid-Atlantic-Food Resilience and Access Coalition, the district can provide entire families, not just students, with fresh local produce alongside their meals. School nutrition director for Staunton city schools, Amanda Warren, said school nutrition should be a full-circle approach. “Certainly, we want to provide nutrition and sound wholesome food to our children but if the parents are not provided with the same nutrition it’s not helpful to the whole family. And then in turn, it is not helpful to the whole community,” Warren explained. During Farm to School month, SCS provides students and their families with local produce. Warren said as they distribute the produce to the families, it is helping them gain access to healthy meals and helping the businesses of local farmers. “We know that nutrition is important all the time but especially right now during a pandemic when kids need to be their healthiest and families need to be their healthiest, we really need to make a concerted effort to get this healthy food out there. As well as connecting it to our local farmers so that we keep our local farms strengthened and our local economy strengthened," Warren explained. Curbside pick up for the SCS nutrition program occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students receive all their meals for the week on these days. All students are eligible, regardless of income.

News

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of package, mail larceny

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says there have been numerous reports of package and mail larcenies throughout the county. The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to warn residents about the larcenies, and what they can do to prevent it from happening to them. The post says to report the package and mail larceny as soon as you can if you are missing pieces of mail. If you have a home surveillance system, the sheriff’s office asks that you save the content and contact them. You can contact Investigator Dodson at 540-459-6100 if you have any further information regarding mail and package larcenies.

Latest News

News

Staunton nonprofits petition city leaders for COVID relief

Updated: 31 minutes ago
In Staunton, a petition is urging the city to help local nonprofits, saying the organizations are vital to the quality of life and economic viability of the community. About 85 active nonprofits serve Staunton according to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. The impact from COVID-19 on the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is “existential” according to Managing Director Amy Wratchford. “Our ability to move forward in any kind of stable much less sustainable way is threatened,” said Wratchford. And, they are not alone. According to Wratchford, “As soon as we started reaching out to colleagues, we found that we were all in the same boat.” Wratchford says 75-80% of the American Shakespeare Center’s total revenue is earned, which she says was completely wiped out from mid-March until late July. She says other nonprofits are seeing their donations drop. “Because so many people are out of work. So many people are redirecting their funds to other priorities,” Wratchford said. She sees an opportunity with CARES act funding. It’s federal money given to cities to help soften the blow caused by the pandemic. Wratchford says the city has done a fantastic job putting the CARES act money to use in a myriad of ways, including support for the Central Blue Ridge COVID-19 Local Response Fund to help people with basic needs, like housing and childcare. But, Wratchford says it appears the nonprofit community has been left out of that outreach, adding that they are as integral to the community as small businesses. “In fact, we are small businesses, we just happen to be under a different tax code,” said Wratchford. That’s why she started a petition on change.org, which now has nearly 1,000 signatures including other Staunton nonprofits. “Just off the top of my head with the responses that I’ve received from nonprofit leaders - over 30,” stated Wratchford. She is hopeful that city leaders will recognize the impact nonprofits have on the community as a whole. “If our sector went away, there would be a huge hole in the fabric of Staunton.” City leaders are expected to discuss the CARES act funding at the October 22 City Council meeting, and the possibility of an application process that could provide money directly to nonprofits.

News

Buffalo Gap football enters year two of Brad Wygant era

Updated: 1 hours ago
Buffalo Gap football enters year two of Brad Wygant era

News

JMU women's basketball begins practice for 2020-2021 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
JMU women's basketball begins practice for 2020-2021 season

News

JMU football holds first fall practice of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
JMU football holds first fall practice of 2020

News

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment. “If we can do anything for the veterans, for their families, eliminating the taxes and that kind of thing, again will be a benefit,” Mac McCauley, former commander of VFW Post 2216, said. Voters will choose whether to support an amendment to the Virginia Constitution that would allow disabled veterans to be exempt from paying state and local taxes on one of their vehicles. “There’s so many benefits to not having to pay the property tax at least on one vehicle. Two would be great, but one, for now, is a start,” Scott Martin, VFW Post 2216 Commander said. He noted that one of those benefits is being able to offset other expenses. “A lot of people get upset that we even ask for something like that. They don’t understand that, you know, we’re struggling at home trying to make ends meet,” Martin said. Disabled veterans in Virginia are currently eligible for a real property tax exemption on their homes after voters approved that amendment in 2010. Martin, a recipient of that tax exemption, said that has been a big help. “When I came home, I wasn’t able to go back to work, so any way we can save money to offset that loss of income is a great idea,” Martin said. He explained that transition back to civilian life after deployment is tough, and many veterans do not like asking for help. That is why Martin said having resources and options available and accessible is a very important part of supporting our veterans. “Spent years in the military being told to suck it up, don’t ask for help. For veterans to come home and have to ask for help is very tough, but don’t be afraid. Ask for help. It’s there,” Martin said. Despite there being benefits available for veterans, Martin said it’s up to the individual to research or reach out to the VFW or other organizations to know what one may be eligible for. “Seek out those benefits and use them. If you don’t use them, we’re going to lose them. So, come home and fight for your rights and get the benefits that you deserve,” Martin said. While the VFW is a great resource for veterans, Post 2216 said the pandemic has caused them to lose money, and they’re struggling to stay open. “If this post closes, the ability for a veteran to come in and say, look, I need help with my utility bills is gone. They don’t have that help,” Martin said. On Oct. 31, VFW Post 2216 is hosting a charity motorcycle ride. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m. The money raised at this event will go toward operating costs at the VFW. There will be food, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting next month, more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan. The plan was the original layout for the beginning of the school year before the division switched to all virtual at the end of summer. Starting Nov. 16, students in grades two through eight will return to school twice a week on an A-day, B-day schedule. Students will have approximately 80-90 minute classes with each teacher. Class sizes will be smaller, and Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day for all. Parents could also continue to keep their students learning at home, but those students would only have classes with teachers twice a week. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said students at home learning will still receive the same amount of time with a teacher as they did during the first five weeks, but because teachers cannot teach to both groups at the same time, there will be fewer days. “Because of the distancing requirements, the student body is split into an A-day and B-day, and so teachers will basically teach a class twice," Scheikl said. "Once on the A-day, which will be Monday and Thursday, and then once on the B-day which is Tuesday and Friday.” Some students may have their teachers switched because of this model. The school division is asking parents to notify their schools or the central office if they plan to change their responses from the summer survey sent out for the plan by Friday. The survey had asked parents if they planned on having students return to school with or without transportation needed, or if parents would keep their students at home. “We’ve sent out notifications to families to say here is what you have selected in the summer," Scheikl said. "Let’s say you selected in-person and that you could provide the transportation, if there’s a change to that please let the school know by Friday.” Parents will be notified if their student’s teacher had been switched and what day their student would attend class after survey responses have been collected. This change will not affect high school students due to transportation reasons or students Pre-k through first grade who have already returned to school buildings. By next semester, Scheikl said he believes they will have enough bus drivers available to support transportation for all grade levels.