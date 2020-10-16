Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a motorcyclist was driving north on Middlebrook Road when he ran off the road, into a ditch and died at the scene on the corner of Cales Springs Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Police did not immediately identify who the crash victim was but said he was from West Virginia.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

