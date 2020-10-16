Advertisement

Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a motorcyclist was driving north on Middlebrook Road when he ran off the road, into a ditch and died at the scene on the corner of Cales Springs Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Police did not immediately identify who the crash victim was but said he was from West Virginia.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Gap football enters year two of Brad Wygant era

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Buffalo Gap football enters year two of Brad Wygant era

News

JMU women's basketball begins practice for 2020-2021 season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
JMU women's basketball begins practice for 2020-2021 season

News

JMU football holds first fall practice of 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
JMU football holds first fall practice of 2020

News

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment. “If we can do anything for the veterans, for their families, eliminating the taxes and that kind of thing, again will be a benefit,” Mac McCauley, former commander of VFW Post 2216, said. Voters will choose whether to support an amendment to the Virginia Constitution that would allow disabled veterans to be exempt from paying state and local taxes on one of their vehicles. “There’s so many benefits to not having to pay the property tax at least on one vehicle. Two would be great, but one, for now, is a start,” Scott Martin, VFW Post 2216 Commander said. He noted that one of those benefits is being able to offset other expenses. “A lot of people get upset that we even ask for something like that. They don’t understand that, you know, we’re struggling at home trying to make ends meet,” Martin said. Disabled veterans in Virginia are currently eligible for a real property tax exemption on their homes after voters approved that amendment in 2010. Martin, a recipient of that tax exemption, said that has been a big help. “When I came home, I wasn’t able to go back to work, so any way we can save money to offset that loss of income is a great idea,” Martin said. He explained that transition back to civilian life after deployment is tough, and many veterans do not like asking for help. That is why Martin said having resources and options available and accessible is a very important part of supporting our veterans. “Spent years in the military being told to suck it up, don’t ask for help. For veterans to come home and have to ask for help is very tough, but don’t be afraid. Ask for help. It’s there,” Martin said. Despite there being benefits available for veterans, Martin said it’s up to the individual to research or reach out to the VFW or other organizations to know what one may be eligible for. “Seek out those benefits and use them. If you don’t use them, we’re going to lose them. So, come home and fight for your rights and get the benefits that you deserve,” Martin said. While the VFW is a great resource for veterans, Post 2216 said the pandemic has caused them to lose money, and they’re struggling to stay open. “If this post closes, the ability for a veteran to come in and say, look, I need help with my utility bills is gone. They don’t have that help,” Martin said. On Oct. 31, VFW Post 2216 is hosting a charity motorcycle ride. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m. The money raised at this event will go toward operating costs at the VFW. There will be food, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Starting next month, more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan. The plan was the original layout for the beginning of the school year before the division switched to all virtual at the end of summer. Starting Nov. 16, students in grades two through eight will return to school twice a week on an A-day, B-day schedule. Students will have approximately 80-90 minute classes with each teacher. Class sizes will be smaller, and Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day for all. Parents could also continue to keep their students learning at home, but those students would only have classes with teachers twice a week. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said students at home learning will still receive the same amount of time with a teacher as they did during the first five weeks, but because teachers cannot teach to both groups at the same time, there will be fewer days. “Because of the distancing requirements, the student body is split into an A-day and B-day, and so teachers will basically teach a class twice," Scheikl said. "Once on the A-day, which will be Monday and Thursday, and then once on the B-day which is Tuesday and Friday.” Some students may have their teachers switched because of this model. The school division is asking parents to notify their schools or the central office if they plan to change their responses from the summer survey sent out for the plan by Friday. The survey had asked parents if they planned on having students return to school with or without transportation needed, or if parents would keep their students at home. “We’ve sent out notifications to families to say here is what you have selected in the summer," Scheikl said. "Let’s say you selected in-person and that you could provide the transportation, if there’s a change to that please let the school know by Friday.” Parents will be notified if their student’s teacher had been switched and what day their student would attend class after survey responses have been collected. This change will not affect high school students due to transportation reasons or students Pre-k through first grade who have already returned to school buildings. By next semester, Scheikl said he believes they will have enough bus drivers available to support transportation for all grade levels.

Latest News

News

Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A man died after a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a motorcyclist was driving north on Middlebrook Road when he ran off the road, into a ditch and died at the scene on the corner of Cales Springs Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police did not immediately identify who the crash victim was but said he was from West Virginia. Virginia State Police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Local

Staunton nonprofits petition city leaders for COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
In Staunton, a petition is urging the city to help local nonprofits, saying the organizations are vital to the quality of life and economic viability of the community. About 85 active nonprofits serve Staunton according to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

23 W. Va. Tractor Supply Company locations offer broadband hotspots in store parking lots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tractor Supply Company will establish broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia.